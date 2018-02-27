British Parliament Launches Inquiry On Cryptos, Blockchain

The Treasury Committee of the U.K. Parliament has launched a new inquiry into digital currencies and distributed ledger .

The inquiry will cover the opportunities and potential risks that digital currencies could pose for consumers, businesses, and Governments in the U.K. including volatility, money laundering, and cyber-crime.

Chair of the Treasury Committee Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP said, "People are becoming increasingly aware of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but they may not be aware that they are currently unregulated in the UK, and that there is no protection for individual investors."

The Treasury Committee will also examine the potential impact and application of blockchain or distributed ledger technology on financial institutions, including the central bank, and financial infrastructure.

The committee also will also see how capable digital currencies are to ultimately replace traditional means of payment, and how they could disrupt the . It will also look for ways to formulate a balanced regulation to protect consumers' interest without stifling innovation.

In order to develop a regulatory framework, the Treasury Committee will look into how governments and regulators in other countries have approached digital currencies.

In February, seven cryptocurrency companies have floated an independent trade organization in the U.K. to bring self regulation into the industry. The group named CyrptoUK was formed by Coinbase, Etoro, Cryptocompare, Blockex, Cex.io, Commerceblock, and Coinshares.

The new body outlined a code of conduct for the industry, which is likely to form the basis for broader regulation in future.

CryptoUK chairman Iqbal Gandham said the cryptocurrency industry is "severely misunderstood." The CryptoUK has been established to promote best practice and to work with government and regulators to ensure that the UK benefits from the exciting potential of this international technology, he added.

