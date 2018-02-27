Portugal Consumer Confidence Stable In February

Portugal's consumer confidence remained stable in February, after falling in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at 1.3 in February, the same reading as in January.

Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months weakened in February. The corresponding index declined to 3.5 from 3.9 in January.

Meanwhile, the index measuring the general economic situation of the country for the next year improved to 9.6 from 9.0.

The survey also revealed that the overall economic sentiment index held steady at 1.9 in February.

Confidence indexes for manufacturing, trade and services were worsened in February, while the morale improved in construction and public works.

