Iceland Inflation Eases Slightly In February

Iceland's consumer price inflation eased marginally in February, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in February, just below the 2.4 percent rise in January, which was the highest rate of inflation since July 2014.

The consumer price index less housing cost fell 0.9 percent annually in February, while it increased 0.6 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.6 percent from January, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.

