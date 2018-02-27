logo
China Yuchai International Q4 Profit Nearly Doubles - Quick Facts

China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) reported that total net profit attributable to China shareholders for the fourth quarter was RMB 407.86 million (US$62.40 million), or earnings per share of RMB 9.99 (US$1.53), compared to RMB 226.03 million, or RMB 5.55 per share in the same quarter in 2017.

Operating profit soared to RMB 745.28 million or US$114.06 million from RMB 379.31 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 3.78 billion or US$578.62 million from RMB 3.74 billion last year.

