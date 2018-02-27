logo
Croatia PPI Inflation Slows For Second Month

Croatia's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Industrial producer prices rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.7 percent climb in December.

Prices grew 1.5 percent on domestic market and by 0.8 percent on foreign market.

Month-on-month, producer prices increased 0.2 percent from December, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.

