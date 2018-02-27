Chinese Retailer JD.com Launches Accelerator To Develop Blockchain, AI

JD.com, one of China's largest retailers and e-commerce companies, launched a new accelerator program for the development of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies.



The Beijing-based program called AI Catapult will commence in March and will partner with blockchain startups to build new businesses and create and test real-world applications of their technologies at scale, the Fortune Global 500 company said in a statement.



The startups in the program initially are the Chinese fintech pioneer Bankorous, Australia's cryptocurrency leader CanYa, Singapore's blockchain-powered database service Bluezelle, and London-based e-commerce payments and ID platform built on blockchain Nuggets.

Republic Protocol, a decentralized dark pool cryptocurrency exchange, and Devery, a blockchain powered product verification protocol are also part of the program.

Participating startups will be able to engage with the different operational teams within JD, which also operates a nationwide last-mile logistics network, which it claims is China's largest.

The Chinese company, which claims to have over 266 million customers, already has a lab in the Silicon Valley. The retailer hopes that the solutions developed by the lab can be deployed in its drones, robotics and automation technology, among others.

The Alibaba rival expects to invest in the growth of the AI and blockchain ecosystem through future commercial, strategic and research partnerships.

"JD is in a unique position to explore the potential of AI and blockchain in global commerce," Bowen Zhou, vice president of JD.com's AI Platform and Research Division, said.

The accelerator will assist JD's AI research division to find new ways to use AI to improve the blockchain technology, with a particular focus in areas including scalability, security, privacy, efficiency and energy consumption.

