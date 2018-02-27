All Eyes On Powell; Wall Street To Open In Red

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first semi-annual monetary policy scheduled at 8.30 am ET is the major focus on Tuesday. Later, he will answer the House Financial Services Committee's questions. International Trade in Goods and Consumer Confidence report are also expected today.

Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 52 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 8 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 17.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow soared 399.28 points or 1.6 percent to 25,709.27, the Nasdaq jumped 84.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.30 points or 1.2 percent to 2,779.60.

On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's semiannual monetary policy statement will be released in Washington at 8.30 am ET. Powell will testify before the House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services in the Federal Reserve's Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress, in Washington D.C. at 10.00 am ET.

The Commerce Department's Durable Good Orders for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of a decline of 2.0 percent, while it grew 2.9 percent in the prior month.

Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $71.3 billion, compared to a deficit of $71.6 billion in December.

S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI will release its report for December at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.6 percent, compared to0.7 percent growth last month.

Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week store sales was for 3.7 percent.

The conference board's Consumer Confidence report for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 126.4, slightly up from 125.4 in January.

In the corporate sector, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) said its first quarter profit advanced to $132.11 million, or $0.83 per share from $70.42 million, or $0.42 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 28.2 percent to $1.18 billion from $920.73 million in the prior year.

AES Corp. (AES) said its fourth quarter profit increased to $347 million, or $0.43 per share from $225 million, or $0.30 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter fell 0.8 percent to $2.64 billion from $2.66 billion in the prior year.

Asian stocks ended mostly down on Tuesday. Chinese shares snapped a six-session winning streak. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 37.51 points or 1.13 percent to 3,292.07 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 229.94 points or 0.73 percent down at 31,268.66.

Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average climbed 236.23 points or 1.07 percent to 22,389.86, a three-week high, while the broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent higher at 1,790.34.

Australian shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.70 points or 0.24 percent to 6,056.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 13.20 points or 0.21 percent at 6,159.30.

On the economic front, Australia's consumer confidence improved during the week ended February 25, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The consumer confidence index rose 2.3 percent to 117.9 from 115.3 in the preceding week.

European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 of France is up 4.82 points or 0.09 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 10.96 points or 0.08 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 9.22 points or 0.12 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 22.27 points or 0.25 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is declining 0.38 percent.

