Realogy Holdings Board Approves New $350 Mln Share Buyback, Declares Dividend

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) said its board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $350 million of the company's common stock. This is in addition to the $60 million remaining under the current $300 million share repurchase authorization announced in February 2017.

The repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

On February 26, 2018, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of the company's common stock. This dividend payment will be made on March 26, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2018.

