11-year Old Massachusetts Boy Writes Book On Bitcoin

Andrew Courey of Massachusetts was just 11-year old when he started dreaming of minting money instead of completing his studies.

Courey's parents agreed that he can drop out of school if he earns $20 million by the age of 14.

Courey came across bitcoin and began reading stories and watching YouTube videos about miners and early investors who had made a lot of money from it.

Andrew's father Jeff Courey, a tech investor, advised his son to put the countless hours of research to good use by writing a book about the digital currency in a more simplified manner, which in turn will become a source of income.



The Wellesley middle school student was serious about his ambition, and he surprised the world by writing a 57-page book on Bitcoin within months.

Courey self-published "Early Bird Gets The Bitcoin: The Ultimate Guide To Everything About Bitcoin," for the Amazon Kindle in January. The book is available online for $2.99, and the print edition costs $9.99.

The online marketing giant recommends that it is a book for those who are looking for an easy to understand introduction to Bitcoin in plain language.

The book reviews the history of Bitcoin, explains how blockchain works, and walks through Bitcoin wallets, Bitcoin mining, and Bitcoin hacks.

Andrew discusses investing in Bitcoin, and the risks of Bitcoin crashing.

He also reviews another cryptocurrency called Ethereum, and discusses ICOs (initial coin offerings).

The appendix provides supplemental information on resources for further reading about Bitcoin, as well as a dictionary of key terms and 12 interesting Bitcoin products/services.

Surprisingly, Andrew is no more crazy about investing in Bitcoin.

"I chose not to buy much Bitcoin, because I thought it was too risky of an investment. Right now I only invest in companies like Amazon or Google," the wellesleyreport.com quoted him as saying.

"Anyone can learn about cryptocurrencies if they're willing to spend 70 to 80 hours researching every source until they find a couple sources that make sense," Andrew said in an interview with CNBC.

Young Bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman is Andrew's role model.

Finman, who invested $1000 his grandmother gave him in bitcoin at the age of 12, made fortunes worth $100,000 within two years, and left his high school to create his own company.

