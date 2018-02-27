Hungary Keeps Rates Unchanged For Fifth Month

Hungary's central bank held its interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight month in February.

The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank kept the base rate at 0.90 percent on Tuesday, in line with economists' expectations. The bank held the rate steady for a nineteenth month in a row.

The previous change in the rate was a 15 basis points reduction in May 2016.

The overnight central bank deposit rate was left at -0.15 percent, after it was trimmed by 10 basis points in September. The rate was slashed to negative in 2016.

The lending rate was left unchanged at 0.90 percent.

