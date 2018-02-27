Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak's Bitcoins Were Stolen

Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak has revealed that he is a victim of Bitcoin fraud.

Speaking at a Global Business Summit organized by the Economic Times Daily, Wozniak said, "The blockchain identifies who has bitcoins ... that doesn't mean there can't be fraud, though. I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud," Wozniak told the gathering of global leaders, economists and policymakers in Indian capital New Delhi.

"Somebody bought them from me online through a credit card and they canceled the credit card payment. It was that easy. And it was from a stolen credit card number so you can never get it back," he added.

Wozniak said he bought the bitcoin at $700 per coin. At Tuesday's price of around $10,700, his loss would be valued at approximately $74,900.

Asked about his experience of investing in the most popular cryptocurrency and then selling them at a higher price, he replied that he did not invest in bitcoins, but bought them as an experiment. Steve Wozniak said he is a fan of Bitcoin because it was a currency that was not manipulated by the governments. "It is mathematical, it is pure, it can't be altered," according to him.

The American inventor and philanthropist also spoke about his distaste for President Donald Trump, his time with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and the future of India's increasingly tech savvy workforce.

President's son Donald Trump Jr., trustee, Trump Organization, was among the other speakers at the two-day Summit.

