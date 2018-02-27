Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 31 points.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes following the release of new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's prepared remarks before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell reiterated the Fed's view that further gradual increases in interest rates will best promote attainment of both of the central bank's dual objectives.

"While many factors shape the economic outlook, some of the headwinds the U.S. faced in previous years have turned into tailwinds," Powell says in his prepared remarks.

He added, "In particular, fiscal policy has become more stimulative and foreign demand for U.S. exports is on a firmer trajectory."

Powell also said financial conditions remain accommodative despite recent volatility and highlighted strong consumer spending and job growth.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing durable goods orders pulled back by more than expected in January.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 3.7 percent in January after surging up by a revised 2.6 percent in December. Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 2.0 percent.

The bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders was primarily due to a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment, which plummeted by 10.0 percent in January after spiking by 6.4 percent in December.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.3 percent in January compared to the 0.7 percent increase in December. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is also due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of February. The consumer confidence index is expected to inch up to 126.4.

Extending the rally seen last Friday, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. With the continued strength on the day, the major averages further offset the sell-off seen earlier this month.

The major averages finished the session firmly in positive territory. The Dow soared 399.28 points or 1.6 percent to 25,709.27, the Nasdaq jumped 84.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.30 points or 1.2 percent to 2,779.60.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.25 to $63.66 a barrel after climbing $0.36 to $63.91 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $2.50 to $1,332.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $2.50 to $1,330.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.07 yen compared to the 106.93 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2307 compared to yesterday's $1.2297.

