Germany's Sikur Launches Cryptocurrency-safe, Hack-proof Smartphone

German cybersecurity firm Sikur launched Tuesday a fully encrypted hack-proof smartphone called SIKURPhone that will keep your digital currencies such as bitcoin in a built-in SIKURWallet securely. It is the first smartphone with a built-in cryptocurrency wallet, which is protected via software and hardware.

It was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The SIKURPhone is the successor to Sikur's GranitePhone, which was launched at the 2015 MWC. GrinatePhone was mainly targeted at security-oriented corporate and government users.

SIKURPhone comes with a two-year license and the SIKURPlatform for free to use on the desktop PC. SIKURWallet is available only on SIKURPhone.

The company is accepting pre-orders now at a special pre-sale price of $799, which will only be available for the first 20,000 units. The first phones are expected to be available in August 2018.

According to the company, the SIKURPhone is designed as a completely secure and locked down device to safeguard user privacy against breaches with maximum levels of security to safeguard information on a shielded device, where the smallest details are taken into account.

SIKURPhone, together with its own operating system SikurOS, includes a set of applications, like a cryptocurrency wallet, creating a secure environment for off-the-shelf Android, iOS and Windows platforms. The new device provides encrypted texting, voice, video and e-mail communications, as well as document and file collaboration.

Prior to the launch, Sikur claims to have tested the smartphone with hackers who put the phone under severe testing for two months. HackerOne reportedly said it did not succeed in penetrating the security on the device.

As for the specifications, the SIKURPhone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD Gorilla Glass display, MediaTek processor, 2,800mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

