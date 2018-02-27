The Rolling Stones Announces European Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a European Tour, beginning this summer.

The "No Filter tour" focuses on the UK and Ireland, with some additional European shows.

The Rolling Stones are conducting a UK Tour after a gap of 12 years.

The 52-day long tour will kick start on May 17 at Croke Park in Irish capital Dublin, and end at PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw, on July 8.

After shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Twickenham, the music band will fly to Germany for a concert in Berlin.

It will be followed by tours to Marseille, Stuttgart, Prague, and Warsaw.

The rock band of the sixties has promised to play hits including Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Tumbling Dice and Brown Sugar in addition to "a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs".

Tickets for UK, Germany and Warsaw dates will go on general sale on March 2. Ticket sale for France will begin on March 16. The Rolling Stones said they will announce the pre-sale for France and pre-sales/general sale dates for Dublin and Prague soon.

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger are still playing as lead members of The Rolling Stones, who were also part of the English rock band when it formed in London in 1962.

