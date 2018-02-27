Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction As Powell Testifies - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday following the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 56.07 points or 0.2 percent at 25,653.20, the Nasdaq is down 18.76 points or 0.3 percent at 7,402.70 and the S&P 500 is down 5.76 points or 0.2 percent at 2,773.84.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders keep are keeping a close eye on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

In prepared remarks, Powell reiterated the Fed's view that further gradual increases in interest rates will best promote attainment of both of the central bank's objectives.

"While many factors shape the economic outlook, some of the headwinds the U.S. faced in previous years have turned into tailwinds," Powell says in his prepared remarks.

He added, "In particular, fiscal policy has become more stimulative and foreign demand for U.S. exports is on a firmer trajectory."

Powell also said financial conditions remain accommodative despite recent volatility and highlighted strong consumer spending and job growth.

"Although he avoided dropping any heavy hints, the upbeat tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's first semi-annual congressional testimony today suggests that a March rate hike is, as futures believe, a near-certainty," said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing durable goods orders pulled back by more than expected in January.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 3.7 percent in January after surging up by a revised 2.6 percent in December. Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 2.0 percent.

The bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders was primarily due to a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment, which plummeted by 10.0 percent in January after spiking by 6.4 percent in December.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.3 percent in January compared to the 0.7 percent increase in December. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Conference Board showed a much bigger than expected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of February.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 130.8 in February from a downwardly revised 124.3 in January.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge up to 126.4 from the 125.4 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, the index reached its highest level since hitting 132.6 in November of 2000.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading, although considerable weakness is visible among gold stocks.

Reflecting the weakness in the gold sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is slumping by 2.5 percent. The index is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in over a year.

The drop by gold stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery sliding $8.50 to $1,324.30 an ounce.

On the other hand, semiconductor stocks are seeing significant strength, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.1 percent to a record intraday high.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) is posting a standout gain amid reports the chipmaker is in advance talks to acquire Microsemi (MSCC).

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after initially showing a lack of direction. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.3 basis points 2.892 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

