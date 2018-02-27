Majority Disapprove Of Trump's Handling Of Russia Investigation

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to the results of a new CNN poll.

Fifty-five percent of Americans said they disapprove of Trump's handling of the investigation compared to 30 percent that approve. Fifteen percent had no opinion.

The results show a significant partisan divide on the issue, as the vast majority of Democrats disapprove but most Republicans approve.

Disapproval of Trump's handling of the Russia investigation may reflect the fact that a majority also think the president has attempted to interfere with the probe.

The poll found that 55 percent of Americans think Trump has attempted to interfere with the investigation, while 38 percent think he has not interfered.

Fifty-eight percent also said Trump is not taking the Russia investigation seriously enough even though 61 percent believe Russian efforts to influence the election are a serious matter that need to be investigated.

While the survey also found that most Americans are concerned about foreign government interference in U.S. elections, they are not confident Trump is doing enough to prevent future interference.

Sixty percent said they are "not too confident" or "not at all confident" that Trump is doing enough to prevent foreign countries from influencing future U.S. elections.

The poll was conducted after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office revealed that a federal grand jury indicted several Russians for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

The federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned the indictment against thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft.

The defendants are accused of knowingly and intentionally conspiring with each other to defraud the U.S. for the purpose of interfering with the nation's political and electoral processes.

The survey of 1,016 adults was conducted on behalf of CNN by SSRS between February 20th and 23rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News