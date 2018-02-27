Stocks Mostly Lower Amid Renewed Interest Rate Concerns - U.S. Commentary

After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages have slid into negative territory following the rally seen over the two previous sessions.

Currently, the major averages remain in the red. The Dow is down 57.47 points or 0.2 percent at 25,651.80, the Nasdaq is down 47.06 points or 0.6 percent at 7,374.40 and the S&P 500 is down 11.45 points or 0.4 percent at 2,768.15.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may be weighing on the as traders keep a close eye on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell's comments were seen as reinforcing expectations for three interest rate hikes this year with the possibility of a fourth.

In prepared remarks, Powell reiterated the Fed's view that further gradual increases in interest rates will best promote attainment of both of the central bank's objectives.

"While many factors shape the economic outlook, some of the headwinds the U.S. faced in previous years have turned into tailwinds," Powell says in his prepared remarks.

He added, "In particular, fiscal policy has become more stimulative and foreign demand for U.S. exports is on a firmer trajectory."

Powell also said financial conditions remain accommodative despite recent volatility and highlighted strong consumer spending and job growth.

"Although he avoided dropping any heavy hints, the upbeat tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's first semi-annual congressional testimony today suggests that a March rate hike is, as futures markets believe, a near-certainty," said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing durable goods orders pulled back by more than expected in January.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 3.7 percent in January after surging up by a revised 2.6 percent in December. Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 2.0 percent.

The bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders was primarily due to a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.3 percent in January compared to the 0.7 percent increase in December. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Conference Board showed a much bigger than expected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of February.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 130.8 in February from a downwardly revised 124.3 in January. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge up to 126.4.

With the much bigger than expected increase, the index reached its highest level since hitting 132.6 in November of 2000.

Sector News

Gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3 percent. The index is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in over a year.

The weakness in the gold sector comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery slumping $16.20 to $1,316.60 an ounce.

Considerable weakness has also emerged among real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent loss being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

Natural gas, tobacco, and utilities stocks have also moved to the downside, while some strength remains visible among brokerage stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, European showed a lack of direction before closing modestly lower. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after initially showing a lack of direction. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.7 basis points 2.906 percent.

