The Swiss Stock Market Pulled Back Below 9,000 Points

The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest drop. The pullback brought the market back below the 9,000 point level, which it has just regained on Monday.

Investors were focused on today's testimony by Jerome Powell before the U.S. Congress, his first since taking over the top job at the Federal Reserve. Powell reiterated the central bank's view that further gradual increases in interest rates would be appropriate to attain objectives of maximum employment and stable consumer prices.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.37 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,992.52. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.32 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.36 percent.

Swiss Life Group rose 0.8 percent after its fiscal 2017 net profit increased 9 percent to 1.01 billion Swiss francs from last year's 926 million francs.

The rest of the insurance stocks ended the day in the red. Baloise weakened by 0.8 percent and Swiss Re surrendered 1.0 percent. Zurich Insurance also finished down by 0.2 percent.

Swatch was among the west performing stocks of the session, declining 1.7 percent. Lonza also dropped 1.3 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Novartis and Nestlé both fell by 0.8 percent, while Roche ended the session unchanged.

Kuehne + Nagel decreased by 0.7 percent ahead of its earnings report Wednesday.

Credit Suisse was among the best performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 1.0 percent. SGS climbed 0.9 percent and Adecco added 0.5 percent.

