Democrats Introduce Resolution To Reverse Repeal Of Net Neutrality

Senate Democrats have introduced a resolution reversing the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules.

The resolution was introduced Tuesday by Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass., who called the decision to repeal net neutrality an "historic mistake" by the FCC.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, has joined the Senate's 47 Democrats and two independents in backing the resolution, leaving the measure just one vote short of passing.

The resolution would reverse the FCC's decision via the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to overturn regulations within 60 days of their publication in the Federal Register.

The net neutrality rules implemented under President Barack Obama required internet service providers like Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) to treat all web traffic equally.

Internet service providers were critical of the regulations, although consumer advocates argued weaker rules would allow the companies to abuse their position as gatekeepers by blocking or slowing down certain websites.

The Republican-controlled FCC, led by Chairman Ajit Pai, voted to repeal the net neutrality rules last December.

Even if the resolution passes the Senate, the measure faces an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled House and is not likely to be signed by President Donald Trump.

