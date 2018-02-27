GRUPO SURA: Net Profit Rises In The $Q17 Amid Higher Revenue And Lower Cost

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian investment firm Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana reported a 357.175 billion Colombian pesos (US$ 125.12 million) net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, a twofold increase from a year before, amid higher revenues and lower expenses.

The group's revenue was 1.3% higher, at 5.309 trillion pesos, boosted by double-digit gains in investments, commissions, service revenues, and dividends received, while expenses dropped 0.9%, to 4.897 trillion pesos, mainly due to a 58.4% decrease in adjustments to reserves.

