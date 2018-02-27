ISA: Net Profit In 4Q17 Rises 57%, To 269.02 Billion Pesos

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's Interconexión Eléctrica (ISA) posted a 269.019 billion pesos (US$ 94.24 million) net income in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 57% increase over the same period of 2016.

The result was primarily driven by the better figures of ISA CTEEP in Brazil, the inclusion of TAESA's profit share, the incorporation of new projects which started operating in Colombia, Chile, and Peru, added to the lower costs and operational expenses in Colombia.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, operating income amounted to 1.666.531 trillion, 7.6% lower than in the same period of 2016, impacted by slower construction in Peru and Chile, and the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso against major currencies.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the fourth quarter of 2017 presented a decrease of 5% compared to the same period of the previous year, also as a result of foreign exchange conversion. Excluding this effect, EBITDA increased 1.8% due to a higher financial performance of concessions in Brazil, lower costs and expenses in Colombia and projects launched during 2017.

