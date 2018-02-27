MEXICO: Trade Balance Posts US$ 4.41 Billion Deficit In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's trade balance posted a US$ 4.408 billion deficit in January 2018, according to the country's statistics office.

A year earlier, the Mexican trade balance had a US$ 3.471 billion deficit.

In January, Mexico's exports rose 12.5%, reaching US$ 30.730 billion, while imports totaled US$ 35.138 billion, an increase of 14.1% on an annual basis.

by Agencia CMA Latam

