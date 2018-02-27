TTOO Gains Steam, LPCN Up On Upgrade, ALDX Abuzz

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Gained 16.14% to close Tuesday's (Feb.27) trading at $5.18.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On January 4, 2018, the Company announced preliminary fourth quarter 2017 financial results.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to exceed the previously guided range of $1.1 million to $1.3 million, thanks to the demand for the Company's T2Dx Instrument and the T2Candida Panel.

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to release its 2017 fourth quarter and full-year financial and operational results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

2. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Gained 16.03% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.52.

News: Empire Asset Management has upgraded Lipocine to Buy from Hold, setting a price target of $21.00.

Pipeline:

TLANDO, an oral product candidate for Testosterone Replacement Therapy, under FDA review; LPCN 1111, a novel testosterone replacement therapy product candidate, which has completed a phase IIb dose finding study in hypogonadal men, and LPCN 1107, an oral product candidate for the indication of prevention of recurrent preterm birth, which has completed phase II studies.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- TLANDO was voted down by an FDA panel in January of this year. The FDA's final decision is expected on May 8, 2018.

-- Meet with the FDA in Q1, 2018 to discuss a phase III clinical protocol for LPCN 1111.

-- Conduct Food/Fat Effect clinical study for LPCN 1107 in 2H, 2018.

3. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)

Gained 15.13% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.50.

Allied Healthcare is a manufacturer of medical gas construction equipment, respiratory therapy equipment, home healthcare products, and emergency medical supplies.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On February 14, 2018, the Company reported second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.

Net sales were $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, up from $8.3 million in the prior year same quarter resulting from higher orders and customer releases for shipment during the quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $380,693 or $0.09 per share compared to net loss of $374,700 or $0.09 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

4. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)

Gained 13.59% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.17.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The lead drug candidate is VAL-083, which is under:

-- Phase III trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma who have failed standard Temozolomide/Radiation therapy and Bevacizumab, dubbed STAR 3.

-- Phase II trial in progressive, recurrent MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain cancer.

-- Phase II trial in newly diagnosed MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme.

-- Phase 1/2 clinical trial in subjects with recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The STAR 3 trial is expected to be completed in June 2019.

-- The Phase II trial in progressive, recurrent MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme is expected to be completed in Sep 2020.

-- The Phase II trial in newly diagnosed MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme is expected to be completed in February 2019.

5. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

Gained 12.34% to close Tuesday's trading at $8.65.

News: The Company has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Research & Development, LLC to advance novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases. Financial terms have not been revealed.

6. XOMA Corporation (XOMA)

The Company is a pioneer in the discovery, development and licensing of therapeutic antibodies.

Gained 10.83% to close Tuesday's trading at $28.85.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to report fourth quarter 2017 financial results in the 2nd week of March.

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $26.3 million or $1.98 per share on total revenue of $36.2 million. This compared with a net loss of $12.5 million or $2.08 per share and total revenue of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2016.

The increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2017 was due primarily to upfront payments received relating to the Company's license agreements with Novartis in August 2017.

