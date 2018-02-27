MEXICO: Jobless Rate Remains At 3.4% In January From December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's unemployment rate remained stable at 3.4% of the economically active population in January 2018, the same level as in December 2017, according to the country's statistical agency.

Meanwhile, the rate fell by 0.1 pp compared to the same month of 2017, keeping with the deceleration process observed in the last few months.

Mexico's unemployment rate refers to the labor force percentage that worked less than an hour during the survey reference period, but expressed willingness to do so and tried to find a job.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate rose to 59.4% in January, from 59.2% in the month before.

by Agencia CMA Latam

