Japan Retail Sales Fall 1.8% In January

Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in December.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.6 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 2.4 percent and slowing from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers advanced an annual 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.4 percent and slowing from 1.1 percent a month earlier.

