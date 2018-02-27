New Zealand Business Confidence Improves In February - ANZ

Business confidence in New Zealand improved in February but remained negative, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed on Wednesday with a score of -19.0.

That's up from -37.8 in January, although it remains in negative territory, which means that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Also, the bank's activity outlook came in with a score of 20.4, up from 15.6 in the previous month.

