LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America Tomorrow

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for Wednesday in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET)

<> Chile: the January industrial output data will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (INE).

<> Chile: the January mining sector output will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (INE).

<> Chile: the January unemployment rate will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (INE).

<> Brazil: the January unemployment rate will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Colombia: the February unemployment rate will be published at 10 AM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Argentina: the January construction activity index will be published at 2 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Argentina: the January economic activity index will be published at 2:00 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Argentina: the January industrial output data will be published at 2:00 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Colombia: the January production and domestic shipments of gray cement will be published at 2 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

