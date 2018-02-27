UK Consumer Confidence Ebbs In February - GfK

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened slightly in February, the latest survey from GfK showed on Wednesday with an index score of -10.

That was in line with expectations and down from -9 in January.

Also, the British Retail Consortium noted that shop prices slid 0.8 percent on year versus expectations for -0.6 percent and down from -0.5 percent a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.