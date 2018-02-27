ARGENTINA: Merval Tracks Foreign Markets, Falls After Powell Testimony

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange fell 1% to 32,589.01 points Tuesday, tracking the global stock after the new chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), Jerome Powell, said that the monetary authority will keep on raising its benchmark interest rate gradually.

According to him, more gradual increases are the best way to achieve the goals of the Fed: inflation at 2% per year alongside full employment.

"The market believes with almost certainty that the Federal Reserve will carry out its first rate hike this year in March - a meeting in which the attention will also be shared between the press conference (the first one under Powell's mandate) and the update of the macroeconomic projections of Fed officials," noted Personal Portfolio analysts.

Central Costanera (+2.43%) reported a profit of 370 million pesos in 2017, a rise of 218.9% over 2016. Meanwhile, the central bank of Argentina kept the country's interest rate unchanged at 27.25% per year, as expected by analysts.

The shares of Consultatio (-4.15%), Agrometal (-3.61%), and Comercial del Plata (-3.41%), while Costanera (+2.43%), Cresud (+1.36%), and San Miguel (+0.78%) traded higher.

The locally traded U.S. Dollar rose 0.44%, closing at 20.28 Argentinean pesos, while investors wait for the monetary policy decision by the country's central bank.

"The American currency traded with volatility and trend changes in another session influenced by the month's closing," said Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.