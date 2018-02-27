COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.74% Lower After Powell Testimony

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.74% near the end of Tuesday's session to 1,513.60 points as traders reacted to a speech by the new President of the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), Jerome Powell, increasing their bets of further monetary policy tightening in the United States.

Avianca shares ended lower (-0.45%) after the company reported a US$ 14.7 million net profit for the last quarter of 2017, a 44.1% decline compared to the same period of the previous year.

Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that Avianca's quarterly results were unfavorable, affected by a pilot strike in the fourth quarter.

Sura's shares were 1.03% lower. Ramírez said that the company results were neutral and partially affected by the coverage that the institution had to pay in Mexico as a consequence of the earthquake that affected that country and the hurricanes that affected the United States.

The Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana reported a net profit of 357.175 billion Colombian pesos in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 102.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On ISA (+0.14%), the analyst specified that it was a neutral result affected by the exchange rate (real-peso). The net income of Interconexión Eléctrica (ISA) in the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 269.019 billion pesos, which represents an increase of 57% over the same period of 2016.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,859.00 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.66% rise, after Powell's testimony before the American Congress.

Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the greenback was influenced during the day by the expectation with Powell's speech, which was positively taken by investors.

by Agencia CMA Latam

