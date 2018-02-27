BRAZIL: Ibovespa Ends Nine-session Rise After Fed's Powell Testimony

(Agencia CMA Latam) - After nine consecutive sessions rising, the Ibovespa fell by 0.82%, closing at 86,935.44 points, as investors increased their bets on higher interest rates in the United States after comments from the new chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), Jerome Powell.

"We stopped that sequence of highs by tracking foreign stock , where investors also took profits. The reason for this may have been a slightly more aggressive, more hawkish, speech than the market expected from Powell," said DNAInvest partner, Leonardo Ramos.

In his first statement to the U.S. House of Representatives as head of the Fed, Powell declined to comment on the ideal quantity of interest rates hikes this year, but said that "the has improved since December, with higher growth, inflation."

Powell comments led investors to raise their bets on an additional rate hike this year.

"The market needs to understand whether the U.S. economy is growing or is overheating, so it will closely monitor the upcoming indicators to see what reading is confirmed," Ramos said.

A further rise in the U.S. interest rate may attract investments that would go to emerging countries, such as Brazil.

Among Ibovespa's shares, those of Petrobras (PETR4 -0.09% yielded to profits after operating higher for most of the day. Vale's shares (VALE3 -0.14%) also closed on a slight decline on the downside of iron ore abroad and the financial results of the mining company.

For the coming days, analysts point out that investors should continue to track U.S. indicators, such as the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which will have its second reading released tomorrow. However, the perception is that Ibovespa's uptrend should continue after a one-off profit.

"In the medium term, the scenario remains positive," said the analyst of Florença Investimentos, Rogério Freitas.

Meanwhile, after falling for three sessions in a row, the locally traded U.S. dollar rose again and reached the level of R $ 3.25 against the Brazilian real, after Powell's testimony. As a result, the U.S. currency closed up 0.52%, quoted at R$ 3,250.

by Agencia CMA Latam

