Singapore PPI Falls For Second Month

Singapore's producer prices declined for the second successive month in January, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The manufactured product price index dropped 1.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.6 percent fall in December.

The domestic supply price index decreased 0.3 percent annually in January, while it rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in January, reversing a 0.8 rise in December.

Data also revealed that import prices slid 0.3 percent yearly in January, following a 0.4 percent drop in the preceding month.

Export prices dipped 2.3 percent over the prior year, after a 2.4 percent fall in December.

