European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash inflation from euro area and unemployment from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK is slated to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking indicator is forecast to fall slightly to 10.9 in March from 11.0 in February.

In the meantime, Swiss UBS consumption indicator for January is due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes GDP data, consumer and producer prices and household spending. According to previous estimate, the had expanded 0.6 percent at the end of 2017. Inflation is forecast to rise marginally to 1.4 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Hungary and the Czech Republic are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases GDP, producer prices and retail sales figures. The economy is forecast to expand 3.4 percent annually in the fourth quarter, faster than third quarter's 2.9 percent expansion.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed is forecast to drop 15,000 in February compared to a decrease of 24,000 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation data for February. Inflation is forecast to slow to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in January.

In the meantime, Italy's preliminary inflation figures are due. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 0.7 percent in February from 0.9 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

