Estonia GDP Growth Improves In Q4

Estonia's economic growth accelerated in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 5.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the second quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 5.7 percent.

The seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP grew by 5.3 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

The main contributors to the economic growth were information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, and manufacturing.

On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP increased 2.2 percent in the December quarter.

Compared to 2016, GDP expanded 4.9 percent in 2017, which was the fastest growth in five years.

In an another report, the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent in January from 2.7 percent in December.

