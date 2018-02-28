European Shares Set To Open Lower On US Rate Hike Fears

European stocks may open lower on Wednesday after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a case for a faster pace of interest-rate increases, saying that further gradual increases in interest rates would be appropriate to attain objectives of maximum employment and stable consumer prices.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply after the remarks from Mr Powell raised concerns over the possibility of four rate increases this year. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite fell around 1.2 percent while the S&P 500 shed 1.3 percent.

Asian stocks remain broadly lower as weak manufacturing data from China and a decline in oil prices for the second straight session on concerns over rising U.S. crude stockpiles added to fears of faster rate rises in the United States.

Traders are also reacting to weak manufacturing data from China, with the official gauge of manufacturing growth hitting its lowest level in 19 months due to Spring Festival holiday closures. Industrial output, housing starts and retail sales figures from Japan also disappointed investors.

Gold held steady while the dollar stood near a three-week high against a basket of currencies ahead of U.S. reports on fourth-quarter GDP, pending home sales and Chicago-area activity due later in the day.

Closer home, consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened slightly in February, the latest survey from GfK showed with an index score of -10, down from -9 in January.

Also, the British Retail Consortium noted that shop prices slid 0.8 percent year-on-year versus expectations for -0.6 percent and down from -0.5 percent a month earlier.

Flash inflation from euro area as well as unemployment and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany are due later in the session.

European ended Tuesday's session mostly lower after a choppy session. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX slid 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index closed marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News