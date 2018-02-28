South Africa Money Supply Growth Eases Unexpectedly

South Africa's money supply growth moderated unexpectedly in January, the South African Reserve Bank reported Wednesday.

The broad money supply, or M3, advanced 5.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to accelerate to 6.5 percent.

Similarly, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, eased to 3.40 percent from 5.85 percent.

Data also showed that private sector credit in the domestic grew at a slower pace of 5.54 percent yearly in January, following a 6.72 percent increase in the prior month. The expected growth rate was 6.73 percent.

