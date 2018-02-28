Salzgitter FY17 Pre-tax Profit More Than Quadruples; Affirms FY18 Outlook

Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK,SZGPY.PK) reported fiscal 2017 profit before tax of 238.0 million euros, up more than four-fold from 53.2 million euros in the prior year. This is the company's highest pre-tax profit since the financial market crisis.

The latest year's pre-tax profit includes a contribution of 79.3 million euros from the Aurubis investment, compared to contribution of 19.1 million euros last year.

The latest results also include a total of 82.9 million euros in expenses for measures aimed at improving structures under the groupwide "FitStructure SZAG" optimization program, along with impairment of the assets of Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH.

Net income for the year was 193.6 million euros or 3.52 euros per share, up from 56.8 million euros or 1.00 euro per share in the previous year.

Salzgitter Group's external sales rose to 8.99 billion euros from 7.91 billion euros last year, mainly on the back of selling prices.

For 2018, Salzgitter affirmed its outlook for a marginal increase in sales to above 9 billion euros, a pre-tax profit of between 200 million euros and 250 million euros, as well as a return on capital employed that is stable compared with the previous year's figure.

by RTT Staff Writer

