Bill Gates Says Cryptocurrencies Super Risky, Anonymity Harmful

Cryptocurrencies are super risky over the long term, and the anonymity they provide to buyers could actually be very harmful as it encourages illicit activities, according to Bill Gates.

While talking at Tuesday's "Ask Me Anything" session on news and discussion site Reddit, he said "The main feature of crypto currencies is their anonymity. I don't think this is a good thing. The Governments ability to find money laundering and tax evasion and terrorist funding is a good thing. Right now crypto currencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs so it is a rare that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way. I think the speculative wave around ICOs and crypto currencies is super risky for those who go long."

Earlier, Gates, the second-wealthiest person in the world, was positive about bitcoin. In an interview with Bloomberg in 2014, he had said bitcoin was exciting because it showed how cheap it can be. At the time of the interview, bitcoin was priced at $371.

Bitcoin most recently was trading at around $10,900.

Among the eminent personalities, who do not subscribe to the idea of bitcoin investment, is Billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

In an interview with CNBC earlier, Buffett said, "In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. When it happens or how or anything else, I don't know."

