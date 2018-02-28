Mark Your Calendar For CDTX Data, VRX Inks Deal, VTVT On STEADFAST Watch

Today's Daily Dose brings you news about the anticipated milestones of Cidara and vTv Therapeutics; Valeant Pharma's deal with Japan-based Kaken Pharmaceutical, and Horizon Pharma seeking FDA approval for expanded indication of RAVICTI.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has an important catalyst coming up next month.

The top-line data from its phase II trial of novel antifungal candidate Rezafungin acetate in invasive fungal infections, dubbed STRIVE, by the end of the first quarter. (i.e. period ending MARCH 2018).

If all goes well as planned, the Company expects to commence phase III trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections in mid-2018.

CDTX closed Tuesday's trading at $6.85, up 1.48%.

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA to expand the approved indication for RAVICTI Oral Liquid to include infants younger than two months of age living with urea cycle disorders.

Urea cycle disorders, or UCDs, are genetic disorders that involve deficiencies of specific enzymes involved in the urea cycle, a series of biochemical steps normally required to remove ammonia from the blood.

RAVICTI was first approved in the U.S. in February 2013 for the chronic management of adult and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older with UCDs that cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone. In April 2017, the indication for RAVICTI was expanded to include children as young as two months of age.

Ravicti generated sales of $142.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, and $151.5 million in full year 2016.

HZNP closed Tuesday's trading at $14.19, down 2.74%.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) (VRX.TO) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Japan-based Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing KP-470.

KP-470, a new chemical entity, is an investigational compound for the topical treatment of psoriasis.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Kaken has granted to Valeant an exclusive license to develop and commercialize topical products containing KP-470 to treat dermatological and rheumatological disorders and conditions. Valeant will have rights to develop and commercialize products with KP-470 in the United States, Canada, and Western and Eastern Europe.

VRX closed Tuesday's trading at $18.50, down 2.01%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has an important catalyst to watch out for in the coming months.

The Company's lead product candidate is Azeliragon, under phase III trial in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, dubbed STEADFAST.

The STEADFAST trial has 2 parts - Part A and Part B. Part A enrolled patients in the United States and Canada. Part B included study sites in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Top-line results from Part A of the study are expected to be reported in April 2018 and that from Part B in early 2019.

VTVT closed Tuesday's trading at $6.19, down 3.88%. In after-hours, the stock was down 2.26% to $6.05.

