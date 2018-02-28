Man Group Turns To Profit In FY17 - Quick Facts

Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK,MNGPY.PK,EMG.L) reported statutory profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 of $272 million, compared to loss of $272 million last year. Earnings per share for the year were 15.3 cents, compared to loss of 15.8 cents last year.

The year-ago period's results include impairment of Man GLG and Man FRM's goodwill and intangibles.

Adjusted profit before tax for the year was $384 million, compared to $205 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 20.3 cents, compared to adjusted earnings of 10.4 cents a year ago.

Net revenues for the year rose 33 percent to $1.07 billion from $803 million in the prior year. The higher revenues reflect good absolute performance fee generation and 7 percent growth in net management fee revenue.

Funds under management at quarter end rose 35 percent to $109.1 billion from $80.9 billion at the end of the year-ago period.

The company's board confirmed that it will recommend a final dividend of 5.8 cents per share for the financial year to 31 December 2017, giving a total dividend of 10.8 cents per share for the year. The final dividend will be paid at the rate of 4.18 pence per share.

