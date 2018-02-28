logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Ricardo H1 Profit Before Tax Rises - Quick Facts

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) reported profit before tax of 12.5 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2017, up 3 percent from 12.1 million pounds in the prior period.

Underlying profit before tax, which exclude specific adjusting items, increased 8 percent to 16.3 million pounds from 15.1 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying basic earnings per share rose to 23.6 pence from 22.3 pence a year ago.

Profit for the period was 8.9 million pounds or 16.6 pence per share, down from 9.4 million pounds or 17.5 pence per share in the prior year.

First-half total Group revenues increased 9 percent to 182.6 million pounds from 167.0 million pounds in the same period last year.

The Board of Ricardo has declared a 6 percent increase in the interim dividend to 5.75 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 April 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 March 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Papa John's Will No Longer Be Official Sponsor Of NFL
Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said that it will no longer be the official pizza of the National Football League. "While the NFL remains an important channel for us, we have determined that there are better ways to reach and activate this audience," Papa John's Chief Executive Steve Ritchie...
Bayer FY17 Net Profit Up, EBITDA Down; Sees Flat Earnings In FY18; Stock Dips
German conglomerate Bayer AG reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit climbed from last year, while pre-tax profit, EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin declined with relatively flat sales. Looking ahead, the company projects flat earnings for fiscal 2018. Bayer shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
Papa John's Stock Down On Weak Results
Shares of Papa John's International (PZZA) fell nearly 6 percent on after-hours session on Tuesday after the pizza chain reported a fourth quarter profit that missed analysts estimates, while full-year outlook was also below expectations. Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's fourth-quarter profit...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap