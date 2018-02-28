logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Jardine Lloyd Thompson FY17 Pre-tax Profit Up 35% - Quick Facts

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose 35 percent to 181.6 million pounds from 134.9 million pounds last year. The latest period's results include the impact of exceptional items of 9.9 million pounds.

Underlying profit before tax rose 11 percent to 191.5 million pounds from 172.6 million pounds a year ago.

Reported earnings per share rose to 54.7 pence from 37.8 pence last year, and underlying earnings per share increased to 58.5 pence from 51.4 pence last year.

For the year, revenue grew 10 percent from last year to 1.39 billion pounds. Organic revenue grew 5 percent.

In addition, the company declared a final cash dividend of 21.8 pence, bringing the total dividend for 2017 to 34.0 pence, up 5.6 percent from last year.

Separately, Jardine Lloyd Thompson said that Lynne Peacock will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2018, when Lynne will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Nominations and Remuneration Committees.

Lynne brings many years of experience as both an executive and non-executive director.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Papa John's Will No Longer Be Official Sponsor Of NFL
Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said that it will no longer be the official pizza of the National Football League. "While the NFL remains an important channel for us, we have determined that there are better ways to reach and activate this audience," Papa John's Chief Executive Steve Ritchie...
Bayer FY17 Net Profit Up, EBITDA Down; Sees Flat Earnings In FY18; Stock Dips
German conglomerate Bayer AG reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit climbed from last year, while pre-tax profit, EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin declined with relatively flat sales. Looking ahead, the company projects flat earnings for fiscal 2018. Bayer shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
Papa John's Stock Down On Weak Results
Shares of Papa John's International (PZZA) fell nearly 6 percent on after-hours session on Tuesday after the pizza chain reported a fourth quarter profit that missed analysts estimates, while full-year outlook was also below expectations. Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's fourth-quarter profit...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap