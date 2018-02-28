Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower On Rate Hike Worries

Asian stocks followed Wall Street to end broadly lower on Wednesday after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell triggered speculation that the Fed might hike rates four times this year instead of the expected three. Weak economic data from China and Japan also weighed on across the region.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 32.57 points or 0.99 percent to 3,259.50 as official data showed the manufacturing PMI for February hit a 19-month low. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 423.94 points or 1.36 percent to 30,844.72.

The manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3, missing forecasts for 51.1 and down from 51.3 in January. The non-manufacturing PMI slowed to 54.4 versus forecasts for 55.0 and down from 55.3 in the previous month.

Japanese shares fell as the Bank of Japan's decision to trim purchases of super long government bonds helped to lift the yen and a slew of data releases disappointed investors.

Japan's industrial production fell at a faster rate than forecast in January and retail sales dropped 1.8 percent month-on-month, while housing starts logged a double-digit decline at the start of the year, separate reports showed.

The Nikkei average shed 321.62 points or 1.44 percent to 22,068.24 while the broader Topix index closed 1.23 percent lower at 1,768.24. Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Fanuc and SoftBank all ended down over 2 percent. Oil major Inpex and Japan Petroleum declined 4-5 percent.

Australian shares fell in reaction to disappointing earnings, falling commodity prices and the overnight sell-off on Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 40.90 points or 0.68 percent to 6,016 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.68 percent lower at 6,117.30.

Miners BHP Billiton, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group fell 2-3 percent while oil stocks ended on a mixed note. Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac ended down between half a percent and 1.2 percent.

Electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings slumped 12.5 percent and hospital operator Ramsay Health Care lost 5.8 percent after reporting falls in their half-year profits.

Cement and masonry supplier Adelaide Brighton plummeted 5.9 percent after its full-year profit was hit by impairments. Bega Cheese retreated 6.4 percent despite the dairy processing firm reporting a 31 percent increase in first-half net profit.

Shares of Retail Food Group, the parent of Donut King, entered a trading halt after delaying its half-year earnings announcement.

South Korea's Kospi average dropped nearly 1.2 percent to end at 2.427.36 after a late-day sell-off on worries about faster U.S. interest rate increases.

New Zealand shares finished slightly higher despite Sky Network shares falling sharply after the subscription television provider announced cheaper packages to slow an exodus of customers.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 13.44 points or 0.16 percent to 8,373.82 while Sky Network Television shares plunged 9.6 percent. On the positive side, Synlait Milk soared 6.5 percent.

Business confidence in New Zealand improved in February but remained negative, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed with a score of -19.0, up from -37.8 in January.

The Taiwanese market was closed for Peace Memorial Day. Indonesian shares were marginally higher while benchmark indexes in Malaysia, Singapore and India were down between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the strengthening during his congressional testimony, raising concerns over the possibility of four rate increases this year.

In economic releases, reports on durable goods orders and consumer confidence painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite fell around 1.2 percent while the S&P 500 shed 1.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News