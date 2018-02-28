Norway Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Norway's retail sales decreased for the second successive month in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in January, slower than the 1.0 percent fall in December.

On a yearly basis, the volume of retail sales grew 2.1 percent in January. The value of retail sales registered an increase of 2.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

