Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Unexpectedly Climbs In February

A measure of the upcoming trends in the Swiss unexpectedly climbed in February, thus stabilizing at a level above its long-term average, results of a survey showed Wednesday.

The Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose to 108 from 107.6 in January, which was revised from 106.9, the KOF Economic Institute said. Economists had forecast the score to ease for a second straight month to 106.

"From a longer-term perspective, the early 2017 improved sentiment appears to continue," the Zurich-based think tank said.

"In the near future the Swiss economy should continue to grow at rates above

average."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.