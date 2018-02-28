CAC 40 Slides On Rate Worries

French shares edged lower on Wednesday as U.S. rate hike worries resurfaced and official data showed that French consumer spending declined for the second straight month in January, defying economists' expectations for an increase.

Consumer spending fell 1.9 percent month-over-month, faster than the 1.2 percent drop in December mainly due to a notable drop in energy consumption. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rebound for the month.

Another report showed that French consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points or 0.36 percent at 5,324 in opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.

