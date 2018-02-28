FTSE 100 Extends Slide On Mixed Earnings

U.K. shares extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell coupled with weak economic data from China and Japan dented investors' risk appetite.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 17 points or 0.24 percent at 7,264.77 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Media firm ITV slumped 5 percent after reporting a fall in annual pre-tax profit due to ongoing political uncertainty in the U.K.

Hedge fund Man Group tumbled 3.8 percent despite the firm returning to profit in 2017.

Taylor Wimpey lost over 5 percent. The housebuilder reported a 6.9 percent fall in 2017 pretax profit amid increased political and economic risks.

Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread dropped half a percent after it acquired a portfolio of 19 hotels in Germany, from Foremost Hospitality Group GmbH, for an undisclosed sum.

Motor insurance firm Admiral Group advanced 1.5 percent after it posted a record Group profit before tax for the year ended December 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis