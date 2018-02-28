Italy Inflation Slows More Than Forecast

Italy's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 0.9 percent steady increase. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 0.7 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose to 0.7 percent in February from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February, just below the expected rise of 0.2 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, grew at a weaker rate of 0.7 percent yearly in February, following a 1.2 percent increase in January. It was forecast to slow to 1.2 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent, while the expected rate of decline was 0.1 percent.

