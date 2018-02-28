Portugal Inflation Eases In February

Portugal's consumer price inflation eased further in February, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.

Inflation slowed to 0.6 percent in February from 1.0 percent in January.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 percent in February after falling 1.0 percent in the preceding month.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer prices increased at a weaker pace of 0.7 percent yearly in February, following a 1.1 percent rise in January.

The agency is set to release final CPI data on March 12.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.