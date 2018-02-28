Wall Street Poised For Higher Opening

The market is looking ahead to the fourth quarter GDP and is trying to be back on a positive territory after the first statement by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell. Wall Street might be opening slightly higher as suggested by the initial trading on the U.S. Futures Index.

Asian shares closed lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 28 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were increasing 5.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow tumbled 299.24 points or 1.2 percent to 25,410.03, the Nasdaq slumped 91.11 points or 1.2 percent to 7,330.35 and the S&P 500 plunged 35.32 points or 1.3 percent to 2,744.28.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite Index were down 6.6 percent.

The fourth quarter gross domestic product or GDP will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 2.5 percent, slightly down from 2.6 percent in the prior week.

The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index or PMI for February will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for a slight decline to 65.0 from 65.7 in the prior month.

Pending Home Sales Index for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the prior week was down 1.6 million barrels.

In the corporate segment, Lowe's Cos. Reported a decline in fourth quarter profit to $612.72 million, or $0.74 per share from $745.62 million, or $0.86 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter fell 1.8 percent to $15.49 billion from $15.78 billion a year ago.

Asian stocks ended in the red. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 32.66 points or 0.99 percent to 3,259.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 423.94 points or 1.36 percent at 30,844.72.

Japanese shares were down and Japan's industrial production fell at a faster rate than forecast in January and retail sales dropped 1.8 percent month-on-month. The Nikkei average shed 321.62 points or 1.44 percent to 22,068.24 while the broader Topix index closed 1.23 percent lower at 1,768.24.

Australian shares fell in reaction to disappointing earnings, falling commodity prices and the overnight sell-off on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 40.90 points or 0.68 percent to 6,016 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.68 percent lower at 6,117.30.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 11.05 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 26.52 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 11.42 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 10.18 points or 0.12 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.27 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News